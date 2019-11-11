Liverpool beat Man City to open up eight-point Premier League lead

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Liverpool took a huge step towards a first Premier League title in 30 years by beating defending champions Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Two goals in the first 13 minutes from Fabinho and Mohamed Salah gave the European champions a dream start before Sadio Mane's diving header early in the second half sealed City's fate.