UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Boost Defensive Options On Transfer Deadline Day

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:30 AM

Liverpool boost defensive options on transfer deadline day

London, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies as the clock ticked down to the end of the Premier League transfer window on Monday.

The January window, which closes at 2300 GMT, is typically regarded as a seller's market and often a time for stopgap measures but Liverpool have been forced to act.

The champions are missing all of their senior central defenders, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip out of action.

Fabinho, who had impressed at centre-back after moving from his usual midfield position, recently joined the injured list while captain Jordan Henderson, who usually plays in midfield, has been forced to deputise at the back.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had been suggesting for several weeks that a replacement centre-back would be a major lift for his team.

Klopp got his wish at last as the Reds brought in two defenders in the final hours of the transfer window.

Kabak joined on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The Premier League champions have paid an initial £1 million ($1.37 million) loan fee with the option to buy for £18 million at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old arrives after two years in the Bundesliga, where he played for Stuttgart before joining Schalke in July 2019.

He previously gained Champions League experience at Galatasaray and has won seven caps for Turkey.

Davies, 25, signed for an initial fee believed to be £500,000, plus future add-ons.

Klopp conceded signing a relatively unknown player from the second tier was a move forced by financial restraints of the pandemic and Liverpool's injury woes.

"It's probably clear that in a normal transfer window, without any issues, we would not look at Preston if there's a player for us," he said.

"But since we saw him and since our situation got clearer and clearer -- the problems we had -- when we saw him we got really excited about it and thought, 'Wow.' We see the quality and we see the potential." Davies made 145 appearances for Preston, scoring two goals, following his debut in 2013.

"Obviously it came as a bit of a surprise when it first came out but once you start to get your head around it, the opportunity that is in front of me is incredible," Davies said.

"I'd be silly to not make the most of it and learn off the players. I've never actually been to Anfield and I haven't had a look around yet."

Related Topics

Injured Loan Turkey Liverpool Stuttgart Buy Van January July 2019 Market All From Premier League Million

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

9 hours ago

Philippinesâ€™ â€˜Bangkotaâ€™ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

9 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

9 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

9 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.