UrduPoint.com

Liverpool-Chelsea Stalemate Dents Top-four Hopes, Newcastle Held By Palace

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top-four hopes, Newcastle held by Palace

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Liverpool and Chelsea did little for their chances of climbing into the Premier League's top four with an uninspiring 0-0 draw as Newcastle went third after another goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In a repeat of last season's League and FA Cup finals, which Liverpool won on penalties after 0-0 draws, neither side could break the deadlock at Anfield to remain 10 points off the top four.

Chelsea did have the ball in the net early on, but Kai Havertz's strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

The visitors introduced new 100 million euro ($108 million) signing Mykhailo Mudryk off the bench in the second half and the Ukrainian came as close as anyone to a winner when he fired into the side-netting.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he might not have made it to 1,000 games in his managerial career if there had been too many similar matches in the previous 999.

But he was satisfied with a first Premier League clean sheet since October.

"I'm okay with 0-0 because you have to accept these steps," said Klopp.

Newcastle missed the chance to go two points clear of Manchester United ahead of their trip to leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

The Magpies did enough to edge above United on goal difference as they extended their unbeaten run in the league to a club record 15 games.

"All you can do is sit back every week and be very proud of what they're delivering," said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

Newcastle controlled the majority of the game, but were thankful to Nick Pope for a sensational save to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta a second-half winner for Palace.

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Euro Manchester United October Sunday All Top Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

2 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

2 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

2 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

2 hours ago
 Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

2 hours ago
 RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze ..

RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze Broadcaster's Accounts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.