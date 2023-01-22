Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top-four hopes, Newcastle held by Palace

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Liverpool and Chelsea did little for their chances of climbing into the Premier League's top four with an uninspiring 0-0 draw as Newcastle went third after another goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In a repeat of last season's League and FA Cup finals, which Liverpool won on penalties after 0-0 draws, neither side could break the deadlock at Anfield to remain 10 points off the top four.

Chelsea did have the ball in the net early on, but Kai Havertz's strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

The visitors introduced new 100 million euro ($108 million) signing Mykhailo Mudryk off the bench in the second half and the Ukrainian came as close as anyone to a winner when he fired into the side-netting.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he might not have made it to 1,000 games in his managerial career if there had been too many similar matches in the previous 999.

But he was satisfied with a first Premier League clean sheet since October.

"I'm okay with 0-0 because you have to accept these steps," said Klopp.

Newcastle missed the chance to go two points clear of Manchester United ahead of their trip to leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

The Magpies did enough to edge above United on goal difference as they extended their unbeaten run in the league to a club record 15 games.

"All you can do is sit back every week and be very proud of what they're delivering," said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

Newcastle controlled the majority of the game, but were thankful to Nick Pope for a sensational save to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta a second-half winner for Palace.