UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Crush Atalanta 5-0 In Champions League

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Liverpool crush Atalanta 5-0 in Champions League

Bergamo, Italy, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick as Liverpool demolished Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to secure a third win in as many matches in Group D.

Portugal forward Jota struck twice in the first half in Bergamo before Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane added goals early in the second period.

Jota completed his treble on 54 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp's side have a maximum nine points and are five clear of both Atalanta and Ajax, who won 2-1 at Danish champions Midtjylland.

Related Topics

Liverpool Bergamo

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

7 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

8 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

9 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.