Liverpool 'deeply Saddened' By Death Of Alisson's Father

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Liverpool 'deeply saddened' by death of Alisson's father

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Premier League champions Liverpool said on Thursday they were "deeply saddened" by the death of goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father in Brazil.

It is understood 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul on Wednesday.

Liverpool tweeted a picture of their goalkeeper accompanied by the title of the club's anthem -- "You'll Never Walk Alone".

"Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker's father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday," said a statement from the club.

"The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Alisson and the Becker family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

" Alisson's team-mates Adrian and Virgil van Dijk both took to Instagram to express their support.

David de Gea, goalkeeper with arch-rivals Manchester United, posted a picture on Twitter of the two of them embracing after a game with the words: "We are all with you."Brazilian club Fluminense, where Alisson's brother Muriel currently plays, said on Twitter: "Fluminense Football Club deeply regret the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all strength to his friends and family."Liverpool's next match is away to Sheffield United on Sunday.

