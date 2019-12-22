UrduPoint.com
Liverpool Edge Flamengo In Extra Time To Win Club World Cup

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Liverpool edge Flamengo in extra time to win Club World Cup

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Roberto Firmino scored in extra time to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Flamengo in Saturday's Club World Cup final in Doha.

The Brazilian's 99th-minute goal allowed the Anfield club to lift the trophy for the first time in their history at the end of a year in which they also claimed the Champions League and UEFA Supercup.

