Liverpool Eliminated From FA Cup Following Loss Against Brighton
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 11:40 AM
ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Liverpool were eliminated from the English FA Cup fourth round following a 2-1 loss over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
Liverpool broke the deadlock with a 30-minute goal from Harvey Elliott while Brighton & Hove Albion leveled the game with Lewis Dunk in the 39th minute at Falmer Stadium.
In the stoppage time, Kaoru Mitoma netted a winning goal for Brighton to eliminate the FA Cup holders from the competition.
Stoke City claimed a 3-1 win against Stevenage FC in another FA Cup clash on Sunday.