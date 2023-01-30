Liverpool eliminated from FA Cup following loss against Brighton

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Liverpool were eliminated from the English FA Cup fourth round following a 2-1 loss over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Liverpool broke the deadlock with a 30-minute goal from Harvey Elliott while Brighton & Hove Albion leveled the game with Lewis Dunk in the 39th minute at Falmer Stadium.

In the stoppage time, Kaoru Mitoma netted a winning goal for Brighton to eliminate the FA Cup holders from the competition.

Stoke City claimed a 3-1 win against Stevenage FC in another FA Cup clash on Sunday.