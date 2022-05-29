UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Fans Confident Reds Will Bounce Back After Champions League Setback

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Liverpool fans confident Reds will bounce back after Champions League setback

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Disappointed Liverpool supporters drowned their sorrows in a pub near the club's Anfield home after Real Madrid pipped them to the Champions League title on Saturday -- but after winning two trophies this season, they were confident even more success lies ahead next season.

The reverse in Paris came a week after Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title, with Manchester City hanging on by just a single point.

Up until then, Liverpool had been eyeing an unprecedented quadruple of trophies in a single season but had to settle for lifting the FA Cup and English League Cup in a gruelling campaign where they played every possible match.

Fans watching the final on television at the Arkles pub next to Liverpool's home ground were confident the team would bounce back under manager Jurgen Klopp.

"My Dad's been watching the football for 80-odd years.

We always keep on dreaming and we always keep on believing," one supporter told AFP.

"We're disappointed now but we'll get over it, and we'll go again next season, and with Jurgen Klopp in charge anything is possible and that's all I've got to say." Liverpool lost 1-0 at the Stade de France with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal for Real as the Spanish giants were crowned kings of Europe for a record-extending 14th time.

"Unlucky, you know. We did everything but put the ball in the back of the net. They scored one goal out of two shots. What can you do?," said another crestfallen fan.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, who also played for Real Madrid in his career, insisted the Reds were still the "best team in Europe" despite the defeat.

But Owen, now a BT Sport football analyst, said: "I still think (Liverpool) are the best team in Europe."

