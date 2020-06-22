UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Held By Everton To Delay Title Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Liverpool held by Everton to delay title celebrations

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Liverpool will need favours from Manchester City to clinch a first Premier League title in 30 years this week after being held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in a Merseyside derby without the usual fervour behind closed doors on Sunday.

Everton came closest to breaking the deadlock as Tom Davies struck the post and Alisson Becker saved from Dominic Calvert-Lewin to deny the Blues a first derby win in 10 years.

Related Topics

Derby Liverpool Sunday Post From Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

2 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

3 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

4 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.