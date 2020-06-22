Liverpool held by Everton to delay title celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Liverpool will need favours from Manchester City to clinch a first Premier League title in 30 years this week after being held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in a Merseyside derby without the usual fervour behind closed doors on Sunday.

Everton came closest to breaking the deadlock as Tom Davies struck the post and Alisson Becker saved from Dominic Calvert-Lewin to deny the Blues a first derby win in 10 years.