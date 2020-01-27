UrduPoint.com
Liverpool Held By League One Shrewsbury

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Liverpool held by League One Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Liverpool let a 2-0 lead slip as League One Shrewsbury earned a FA Cup fourth round replay at Anfield thanks to Jason Cummings's double in a 2-2 draw at New Meadow on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp showed Liverpool's focus is very much on a first Premier League title for 30 years as he made 11 changes to the side that won at Wolves on Thursday.

However, unlike against Everton in the third round, the German's gamble did not pay off as Shrews' substitute Cummings cancelled out Curtis Jones's opener and a freak own goal from Donald love.

