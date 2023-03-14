Liverpool looking for comeback against Real Madrid in Champions League

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid and English Premier League side Liverpool will meet in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg game on Wednesday.

Los Merengues, who lead the aggregate by a three-goal margin after the first leg at Anfield ended 5-2 in their favor, seem as the more likely side to reach semifinals.

Real Madrid's seven-game unbeaten run against the Reds in the Champions League may also boost the hosts' confidence.

"Liverpool are a great team which made us suffer in the first half so I'd say that, unfortunately, this tie isn't finished. No way," said Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's German manager, said: "Of course, it's not cool losing a game 5-2.

In football, these things can happen, especially when the opponent is as relaxed and confident as Real Madrid. It's our job now to make sure we take these mistakes, learn from them, and take the good stuff as well." It seems doubtful that Real Madrid's defenders David Alaba and Ferland Mendy will be included in the squad of the upcoming clash.

Whereas Colombian winger Luiz Diaz and Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara are among the injured players from Liverpool.

- Champions League Last 16 second leg fixtures: Tuesday Manchester City (England) - Leipzig (Germany) (1-1) Porto (Portugal) - Inter Milan (Italy) (0-1) Wednesday Real Madrid (Spain) - Liverpool (England) (5-2)Napoli (Italy) - Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) (2-0)