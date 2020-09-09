Liverpool, Man City face tough battle from Premier League challengers

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Liverpool and Manchester City remain the teams to beat after three seasons of total dominance but a rejuvenated Manchester United and free-spending Chelsea could force themselves into a four-way race for the title.

AFP Sport looks at how last season's top four are shaping up ahead of the new season.

Liverpool After a first league title in 30 years, Liverpool's challenge will change radically. The club have freed themselves from the burden of history but must ensure the 2020/21 season does not become a huge anti-climax.

A lack of fresh blood for the second consecutive season is a risk for Jurgen Klopp's men, who have amassed 196 points over the past two seasons.

Left-back Kostas Tsimikas is the only addition so far, as back up to Andy Robertson.

The financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic meant the arrival of Timo Werner never transpired as the German instead headed for Chelsea, again leaving Liverpool with little as back-up for the front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, ahead of a season that will offer precious little time for respite, Klopp has at least had longer to prepare his squad, with his three major title rivals involved in European action in August.

Manchester City City will not have Lionel Messi to take the title fight to Liverpool after the Argentine opted to remain in Barcelona, but it is at the other end of the pitch that Pep Guardiola's men needed to improve anyway to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

Despite scoring 17 more goals than Liverpool, the dethroned champions finished 18 points behind in second last season.

One addition to the defence has already been made, with the £40 million ($52 million) signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth to provide cover at centre-back and left-back.

A marquee central defender is expected to arrive at the Etihad before the window closes in October, with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly top of their wishlist.

Spanish international Ferran Torres had been added to a stellar cast of attacking talent to replace Leroy Sane, while David Silva's departure opens the door for 20-year-old Phil Foden to build on his impressive performances in the final stretch of last season.

City could be distracted by their desire to finally claim the Champions League in what could be Guardiola's final season in charge.

The Catalan is entering the final year of his contract and has been heavily criticised for failing to get City beyond the quarter-finals of Europe's top club competition over the past four years.