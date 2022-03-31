UrduPoint.com

Liverpool, Man Utd To Clash In Bangkok As Premier League Clubs Resume Tours

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Liverpool, Man Utd to clash in Bangkok as Premier League clubs resume tours

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Liverpool and Manchester United will meet in a high-profile friendly in Bangkok in July, the clubs said on Thursday, as Premier League teams resume lucrative pre-season tours which stopped when Covid hit.

After the July 12 clash in the Thai capital, Cristiano Ronaldo and his United team-mates will fly to Australia for two more friendlies, including a clash with Crystal Palace, at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne cricket Ground.

Before the pandemic shut down overseas tours, usually to Asia and the United States, they were a regular money-spinner for Premier League sides -- even if managers don't like the travel, hot weather and sometimes questionable pitches.

"It will be the same players as you see now with a few additions if transfer deals happen," said legendary United striker Andy Cole, predicting the two sides' historic rivalry would continue in Bangkok.

"I'm not sure it will be played like a pre-season friendly," he said.

The clash between United and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, currently nipping at the heels of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, at the Rajamangala National Stadium has been dubbed the "Red War" by Thai media and fans.

Both clubs have a strong following in Thailand, with Liverpool shirts and logos especially visible -- the Anfield outfit's official Thai language Facebook page has more than 38 million followers.

Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb said he expected Klopp to bring a full-strength squad.

But with tickets ranging from 5,000 to 25,000 Baht ($150 to $750) many ordinary Thai fans have complained of being priced out of seeing their heroes play in the flesh.

Earlier this month senior officials from the two clubs visited Bangkok to check the facilities at the 51,000-seat ground.

Premier League teams touring Asia in the past have complained about substandard pitches, and photos released by the organisers showed Liverpool general manager Ray Haughan on his knees making a detailed inspection of the turf.

Vinij Lertratanachai, chief executive officer of Fresh Air Festival, which is organising the match, said the stadium would get a "makeover" to meet the clubs' standards.

Organisers hope to recreate an English matchday atmosphere on Thai soil, though with likely temperatures in the low 30s Celsius and humidity around 70 percent, the chilly damp of northwest England will feel a long way away.

As well as Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace, United's tour in Australia will also see them take on A-League club Melbourne Victory at the MCG.

When Liverpool played Victory there in 2013, 95,000 fans streamed through the turnstiles and organisers are tipping similar crowds when United visit Melbourne for the first time since 1999.

The tour will come after a miserable season for United, who will likely have a new manager in charge by then following the interim appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

Reports say that United have held talks with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and Spain's Luis Enrique also in the frame.

Related Topics

Cricket Weather Thailand Australia Facebook Visit Melbourne Liverpool Tours Same Bangkok Spain United States Manchester United July Media From Top Asia PSG Manchester City Premier League Coach Million

Recent Stories

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's politic ..

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's political temperature goes up

16 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame pos ..

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

37 minutes ago
 Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not ..

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign M ..

39 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

44 minutes ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

48 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.