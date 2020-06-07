UrduPoint.com
Liverpool Mayor Wants Merseyside Derby At Goodison Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

London, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Liverpool's potential title-winning clash against Everton should be played at Goodison Park instead of a neutral venue, according to the city's mayor Joe Anderson.

The Merseyside derby will be the first match for Jurgen Klopp's side once the Premier League restarts following the coronavirus interruption.

If second placed Manchester City lose at home to Arsenal on June 17, then leaders Liverpool can wrap up their first English title for 30 years with a victory over their city rivals.

At present the game is scheduled for Goodison on June 21, but there have been calls from police chiefs to move it to a neutral venue to avoid fans congregating outside in violation of social distancing rules.

The fixture was on a list of 'high risk' games drawn up by police chiefs last month and Anderson previously said it was not a good idea to restart the season because fans would not stay away.

Yet Anderson has changed his mind and believes the match could safely be staged at Goodison.

"We are in a better place than we were four weeks ago and we've been able to convey why it's so important nobody congregates outside or near grounds," he told The Athletic website.

"We have had the opportunity since then to speak to fans and the clubs have done their part and got the message across that supporters need to stay away.

"Both clubs have made it clear. Jurgen Klopp has made it clear.

"So I would have no objection to the games being played at our clubs' home grounds, both the derby at Goodison and Liverpool's games at Anfield."Merseyside Police have no objections to the derby being played at Goodison.

The matter will be discussed at Liverpool City Council's Safety Advisory Group meeting on Monday.

