UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Owner Henry Denies Club Is For Sale

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Liverpool owner Henry denies club is for sale

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Liverpool owner John Henry has denied the English giants are up for sale despite seeking fresh investment in the club.

Henry's Fenway sports Group (FSG) said in November it would "consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club." That sparked speculation that the 19-time English champions were on the market alongside rivals Manchester United.

"I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts," Henry told the Boston Sports Journal in an interview published online Monday.

"We merely formalized an ongoing process. Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are we talking with investors about LFC? Yes.

"Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?" FSG -- who also own baseball giants the Boston Red Sox -- paid £300 million ($361 million) for Liverpool 13 years ago, after fellow Americans Tom Hicks and George Gillett left the club on the brink of administration.

Under their ownership, Liverpool have been restored to the top of the English and European game -- winning the 2019 Champions League and lifting the club's first Premier League crown for 30 years in 2020.

Forbes now values Liverpool at around $4.45 billion.

However, FSG have been criticised by fans for a lack of investment in new players this season.

Liverpool sit eighth in the Premier League, 19 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, and are already out of both domestic cup competitions.

Despite that slump in form, manager Jurgen Klopp has publicly backed the club's owners.

"We are here in a good position. I know that sounds strange because we didn't play our best football but in general we are in good hands," said Klopp last month.

"So we don't get crazy or whatever. We really know about the responsibility we have and we really try absolutely everything to try to bring us back on track and not worry too much." Manchester United are expected to fetch a world record price for a football club should a sale of the Red Devils be completed in the coming months.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have publicly revealed their interest in United with bids expected to reach around $6 billion.

Chelsea currently hold the record sale for a football club after a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and private equity group Clearlake Capital won a bidding war by paying £2.5 billion for the Blues in May.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Sale Liverpool George Price Boston Cuban Peso Turkish Lira Manchester United May November 2019 2020 Market Best Top Arsenal Premier League Billion Million

Recent Stories

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in A ..

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

56 seconds ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials ..

Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials at IDEX 2023

1 minute ago
 Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander o ..

Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander of GCC Unified Military Command

16 minutes ago
 ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 20 ..

ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 2022

31 minutes ago
 Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India ..

Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India at World T20

1 hour ago
 New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.