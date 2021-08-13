UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Ready For The Fight As Klopp Eyes Title Rivals

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Liverpool ready for the fight as Klopp eyes title rivals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Liverpool will fight "for everything" this season but manager Jurgen Klopp expects it to be a really tough battle between several clubs as his side bids to regain the Premier League title that Manchester City reclaimed last term.

Whilst new signings, unlike their main rivals, have been kept to a minimum -- France Under-21 defender Ibrahima Konate was announced back in May from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig -- Liverpool have focussed on getting key players to sign new contracts.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander Arnold, Fabinho and notably, on Friday, Virgil van Dijk all agreed to new deals.

Klopp says they will all be essential to Liverpool's title challenge and rediscovering the panache that saw them crowned champions in 2020 for the first time in three decades.

"Last year, the gap was pretty big (City had a 12-point advantage over second-placed Manchester United and 17 over Liverpool)," said Klopp at Friday's press conference ahead of their opening Premier League match away on Saturday to newly-promoted Norwich.

"The previous season, the gap between us was pretty big (Liverpool finished 18 points clear of City).

"I'm not sure if it can get any more intense for all the rest.

"We will see. Chelsea aren't hiding their ambitions, Man United aren't, City aren't.

"We don't want to hide our ambitions, we want to fight for everything." Klopp, though, says it is not only the top four sides in the league last season who will aspire to being viable title candidates.

"I mention only these four, but it will not be only these four," he said.

"Leicester made really good business again.

"Arsenal are trying, Tottenham are trying.

"There are so many teams. West Ham played their best season for a long, long time last year -- they didn't get worse over the summer.

"It will be an interesting league again." - 'A sensational feeling' - Klopp is adamant the manner in which Liverpool battled successfully at the end of last season in securing their Champions League spot will serve them well in terms of the spirit it engendered amongst the squad.

"The last few games we knew it was in our hands and we came through it," he said.

"For us, the third place last year was not far off the other positions in the two years before to be honest and was really special with the problems we had.

"We found a way how to win football games and that's a really important message.

"It was obviously a sensational feeling and that will help us because it's another feeling we experienced together".

Klopp said he is not surprised by Manchester City's spending -- they paid £100 million ($130 million) for England midfielder Jack Grealish and are believed to be ready to outdo that sum for Spurs's England captain Harry Kane -- but he is by Manchester United's.

United have spent over £100 million on Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid's French international defender Raphael Varane -- the latter is undergoing a medical -- with a central midfielder still on their menu.

"I'm not surprised (that other teams have spent big), because these clubs don't depend on this kind of thing (the impact of the coronavirus pandemic), I think," said Klopp.

"We all know the situations at Chelsea, City, PSG (Paris Saint Germain). What's happening at United, I don't know -- I don't know how they do it.

"We have our way and it's always been the same since I joined.

"We can spend, we're allowed to spend the money we earn -- that's what we always did."

Related Topics

Football Business France Liverpool Leipzig Man Same Van Leicester Norwich Money Manchester United May 2020 All From Best Top Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

27 minutes ago
 Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shak ..

Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shakedown

5 minutes ago
 Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up 1.8 pct: ..

Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up 1.8 pct: EIA

5 minutes ago
 NATO envoys to hold urgent meeting on Afghanistan

NATO envoys to hold urgent meeting on Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 DPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram in ..

DPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram in D.I.Khan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.