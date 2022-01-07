UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Reopen Training Centre After Covid Shutdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Liverpool reopen training centre after Covid shutdown

London, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Liverpool announced Friday they had reopened their first-team training centre after a 48-hour closure following a "significant" coronavirus outbreak among players and staff.

Assistant manager Peter Krawietz is preparing the side for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie at home to third-tier Shrewsbury.

As the shutdown affected only the first-team area of the complex, Liverpool's youth teams have been able to continue training, with a number of the under-23s expected to feature against the League One side.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and players Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino will have ended their Covid-19 isolation periods by the weekend, although it has yet to be confirmed whether any will be present at Anfield for the match.

Klopp's other assistant manager, Pep Lijnders, is still absent after testing positive on Tuesday, with a number of other players and staff also remaining in isolation.

Thursday's League Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal was postponed after Covid infections left Liverpool short of players.

Related Topics

Liverpool Sunday Arsenal Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China Opposes External Forces Provoking Unrest, 'C ..

China Opposes External Forces Provoking Unrest, 'Color Revolution' in Kazakhstan ..

10 minutes ago
 Price of tomatoes, flour, eggs, other food items g ..

Price of tomatoes, flour, eggs, other food items go down

11 minutes ago
 French Foreign Minister Convinced Iran Nuclear Dea ..

French Foreign Minister Convinced Iran Nuclear Deal Can Still Be Revived

11 minutes ago
 What skipper’s father say after he won Cricketer ..

What skipper’s father say after he won Cricketer of the Year 2021?  

21 minutes ago
 Over 3,800 Detained, 26 Killed in Kazakhstan Durin ..

Over 3,800 Detained, 26 Killed in Kazakhstan During Unrest - Reports

15 minutes ago
 European Commission's President Says EU Ready to H ..

European Commission's President Says EU Ready to Help Kazakhstan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.