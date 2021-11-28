UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Rout Southampton As Arsenal Cruise

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea as Arsenal got back on track with victory over Newcastle to hand Eddie Howe his first defeat as Magpies manager.

Steven Gerrard made it two wins out of two as Aston Villa boss with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace while the matches between Norwich and Wolves and Brighton and Leeds both ended goalless.

Diogo Jota scored twice for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool -- including one goal after just 97 seconds -- to warm the Anfield faithful on a bitterly cold afternoon on Merseyside.

Liverpool's third consecutive victory in all competitions since losing at West Ham lifted them to second in the table, one point behind Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

Third-placed Manchester City would go move back into second place if they beat West Ham, also on Sunday.

Free-scoring Liverpool have now scored 39 goals in their 13 Premier League games this season, their highest goal total at this stage of a top-flight campaign, and Klopp welcomed their return to top form.

"We didn't only lose at West Ham, we drew two games before as well," said Klopp. "So, all of a sudden, we were in a bad moment. Now we look like we are in a better moment." He added: "The things that happened to this team in the last few years were special and that's mostly because of the outstanding mindset and mentality of the boys." Liverpool needed less than two minutes to take the lead when Sadio Mane played in Andy Robertson and the Scot's cross was perfectly weighted for Jota to finish from close range.

Jota netted again in the 32nd minute with a simple finish from Mohamed Salah's pass for his eighth club goal this term.

Thiago Alcantara had ended a lengthy goal drought in the midweek Champions League win over Porto and the Spain midfielder was back on the scoresheet in the 37th minute before Virgil van Dijk bagged Liverpool's fourth shortly after half-time.

Related Topics

Drought Newcastle Liverpool Porto Van Southampton Norwich Brighton Leeds Lead Spain Manchester United Sunday All From Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates ..

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates in 31st AFC Congress 2021

2 hours ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

2 hours ago
 Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity ..

Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity Talks - Ambassador Antonov

2 hours ago
 Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relati ..

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

2 hours ago
 President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bil ..

President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bilateral ties, regional situatio ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.