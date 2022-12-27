UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Strike Deal With PSV For Dutch Forward Gakpo

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Liverpool have reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign forward Cody Gakpo, the Dutch club announced late on Monday.

Gakpo, 23, will head to England for "necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer," read a PSV statement.

Both clubs have agreed not to share details of the transfer fee. "But this is a record transfer for PSV," Marcel Brands, the club's general manager, said in the statement.

Gakpo's transfer comes on the heels of a stellar World Cup campaign in which he scored three goals to help the Netherlands reach the quarterfinals. The winger made 159 appearances for PSV, racking up 55 goals and 50 assists.

