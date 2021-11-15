UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Taxi Blast Treated As 'terrorist Incident': Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Police in northwest England on Monday said they were treating a deadly blast outside a hospital in Liverpool as a "terrorist incident" involving a homemade bomb.

Russ Jackson, in charge of counter-terrorism policing in the region, said the motivation for Sunday's blast in a taxi was unclear but the device was "built by the passenger" who died.

