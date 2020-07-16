UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool To Lift Premier League Trophy On The Kop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Liverpool to lift Premier League trophy on the Kop

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy on the famous Kop stand at Anfield after their final home game of the season against Chelsea on July 22.

Kenny Dalglish, who was the Reds' manager the last time they won the English top flight 30 years ago, will hand out the medals to players and staff.

With no fans able to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool said the idea for the trophy lift was to honour the club's fans.

"With supporters unable to attend the behind-closed-doors fixture, the historic occasion will involve a unique presentation designed to acknowledge and celebrate Liverpool fans," Liverpool said in a statement.

"Reds players and staff will collect the Premier League trophy and their winner's medals on a special podium built at the centre of the Kop surrounded by fan banners."The match will be broadcast on a free-to-air channel to encourage supporters to stay at home for the occasion rather than crowding around Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to respect social distancing measures after thousands gathered around the club's stadium and in the city centre following their coronation as champions last month.

Related Topics

Liverpool July Top Chelsea Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

5 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.