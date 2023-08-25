Open Menu

Liverpool's Credentials Face Newcastle Test, Man Utd Seek Premier League Lift Off

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Liverpool's new-look midfield faces a stern examination as the Reds put their Premier League title aspirations to the test at Newcastle on Sunday, while Manchester United aim to kickstart their campaign against Nottingham Forest.

Title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal are two of only three sides with six points from their opening two games of the new campaign.

But it is Brighton who top the table after shrugging off the sales of key midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to score eight goals in their opening two games.

AFP Sport looks at the best of the action from the Premier League this weekend: Fixtures (all times GMT) Friday Chelsea v Luton (1900) Saturday Bournemouth v Tottenham (1130), Arsenal v Fulham, Brentford v Crystal Palace, Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Everton v Wolves (all 1400), Brighton v West Ham (1630) SundayBurnley v Aston Villa, Sheffield United v Manchester City (both 1300), Newcastle v Liverpool (1530)

More Stories From Miscellaneous