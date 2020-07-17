UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool's George Sephton - The Voice And Memory Of Anfield

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Liverpool's George Sephton - the voice and memory of Anfield

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :"Voice of Anfield" George Sephton has had to adjust to vast swathes of empty seats as his beloved Liverpool ended their three-decade wait to be crowned English champions.

Not many football fans would associate the name of Sephton with those of Kenny Dalglish and Jurgen Klopp but the 74-year-old bridges the gap between their title-winning teams.

As the stadium announcer at Anfield, Sephton has been a mainstay through the highs of 12 league titles and six European Cups. But he has also experienced the tragedies of Heysel and Hillsborough.

Sephton landed the position after boldly writing to then club secretary Peter Robinson saying he could do a better job than the incumbent.

He made his debut the same day Kevin Keegan did, on August 14, 1971.

On only a handful of occasions has he missed out on announcing the teams, promoting Liverpool bands in the build-up to matches and introducing Liverpool's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone".

Sephton is so much part of the fabric of the club that Dalglish paid him the ultimate compliment.

"George is part of the history and tradition of this club and it would be more relevant if he left than if I left," said the Scotsman, who managed Liverpool to the title in 1990.

"I was out having dinner (his 65th birthday) with my wife, daughter and son-in-law and received these texts saying what a lovely thing Dalglish just said," Sephton told AFP by phone.

"It was one of those take me out and shoot me moments." Sephton's daughter went to school with Dalglish's daughter, Kelly, and the former manager has written the foreword for Sephton's book due out next year.

Rock musician Elvis Costello has written words for the back cover.

"There is no need for me to write anything in between," jokes Sephton, who knew some of the stars of Dalglish's great side but says he is less familiar to the current crop.

Klopp also occupies a special place in Sephton's heart.

When the announcer introduced himself to the charismatic German, who joined the club in 2015, Klopp immediately recognised him.

"He (Klopp) did not even do a double take," recalled Sephton. "He said 'you are the voice of Anfield'.

"That was another take me out and shoot me moment when he recognised me. It doesn't get better than that."

Related Topics

Football German Wife Job Liverpool George Same August 2015

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

8 hours ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.