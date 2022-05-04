UrduPoint.com

Liverpool's 'mentality Monsters' Flex Muscles To Keep Quadruple Bid Alive

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Liverpool's 'mentality monsters' flex muscles to keep quadruple bid alive

Liverpool, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Fifty-seven games into a gruelling season Liverpool could have crumbled when their 2-0 first-leg lead was wiped out before half-time by an inspired Villarreal playing to reach their first-ever Champions League final.

Instead, the Reds will be in European club football's showpiece occasion for the third time in five seasons after they hit back to win Tuesday's game 3-2 and progress from the semi-final 5-2 on aggregate.

"Before the game I told the boys that I would like to read the headlines that 'the mentality monsters were in town'," said beaming Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Six games now separate Klopp's men from an achievement never before achieved in English football -- winning all four major trophies on offer in the same season.

The League Cup is already in the trophy cabinet after Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the final in February, with a rematch of that game to come in the FA Cup final on May 14.

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes still depend on Manchester City, who hold a one-point lead at the top of the table with four games to go.

And the two teams that have dominated English football over the past five years could face off on the biggest stage of all if City see off Real Madrid in Wednesday's other semi-final.

The biggest surprise was that there was ever any doubt about Liverpool's safe passage to Paris on May 28.

In 28 games in 2022 prior to Tuesday's match in Spain, Klopp's men had trailed for a total of 53 minutes.

But for just short of an hour they were behind at the Estadio de la Ceramica as David threatened to slay Goliath thanks to first-half goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.

Related Topics

Football Threatened Liverpool Paris David Progress Same Lead Spain February May All From Cabinet Top Real Madrid Chelsea Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 day ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.