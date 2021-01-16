UrduPoint.com
Liverpool's 'phenomenal' Dominance Makes Ferguson Happy He Retired

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:30 AM

Liverpool's 'phenomenal' dominance makes Ferguson happy he retired

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Alex Ferguson admits Liverpool's "phenomenal" dominance makes him relieved he retired before Manchester United's bitter rivals hit top form.

Ferguson led United to 13 Premier League titles during his remarkable reign before retiring in 2013.

But United are still waiting for the first title of the post-Ferguson era, with the most recent of their 20 English crowns coming in the legendary manager's final season.

In contrast, Liverpool have been revitalised under boss Jurgen Klopp, winning the Champions League in 2019 and ending their 30-year wait to lift the Premier League in 2020.

Although United will face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday sitting top of the Premier League, Ferguson said he would not fancy having to stop Klopp's men from extending their reign as champions.

"They are the two most successful teams in Britain when you add up all the trophies," Ferguson said on 'A Team Talk With Legends' panel in aid of sports United Against Dementia and the League Managers Association's charity In The Game.

"United against Liverpool, it is the game of the season - the most successful sides in the country.

"Thank goodness I've retired, because when I see Liverpool's performances over the last two seasons - they have been phenomenal." England boss Gareth Southgate, Klopp and former Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish joined Ferguson on the Lockdown Theatre livestream.

The four discussed the role of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Heavily criticised at the beginning of his spell with Liverpool, the 30-year-old could have made the move to Old Trafford had Ferguson not listened to the advice of his medical team.

"We were ready to make a bid for Jordan Henderson at Sunderland. I spoke to Steve Bruce and he loved the guy," Ferguson said.

"And then our medical department said they were not happy with his running style - he could be the type to have injuries.

"I must say it was one of my bits of management to make sure the player is always available. If you sign a player and he is not available for you, it is a waste of time so that is the point I have to make about Jordan.

"We loved him as a player and he has proved that now, he has been fantastic and all the stories I am being told, it tells me I missed out on a really good person."

