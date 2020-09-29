UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool's Thiago Tests Positive For Covid-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Liverpool's Thiago tests positive for Covid-19

London, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League champions confirmed on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who joined from Bayern Munich this month, missed Monday's 3-1 win over Arsenal and will now self-isolate.

"Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time.

"The Spanish international will miss another clash with Arsenal in the League Cup on Thursday aswell as Sunday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa, but could be available for the Merseyside derby at Everton on October 17.

On Monday, the Premier League announced 10 players or staff had tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week, the highest number of infections since mass testing began in May.

Related Topics

Derby Liverpool May October Sunday All From Arsenal Bayern Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

48 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

43 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

43 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

43 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

43 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Complete, Unedited ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.