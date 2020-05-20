UrduPoint.com
Lives Not Lost: Asia Sees Unexpected Gains In Virus Lockdowns

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

Lives not lost: Asia sees unexpected gains in virus lockdowns

Pathum Thani, Thailand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Emergency workers usually busy attending accidents on Thailand's roads mill around ambulances parked at a service station -- fewer crashes and crimes a welcome outcome for several Asian countries during coronavirus lockdowns.

As Asia starts to assess the damage caused by the pandemic, some countries are realising there have been unforeseen benefits.

Vietnam's nationwide isolation has seen a drop in crime, Hong Kong has hailed an early end to its annual flu season -- and now, Thailand is seeing a much-needed win in road safety.

"Accidents have gone down quite a lot," said Banjerd Premjit, chief of the Por Tek Tung emergency medical team operating just outside Bangkok.

In Pathum Thani province, where his team of three ambulances normally rush to about 15 grisly crashes a night, accidents have dropped by half.

He credited Thailand's virus-fuelled measures, including a ban on alcohol sales and a nighttime curfew.

"People drink less and they're less reckless on the roads," Banjerd said as his fellow medics played mobile games while waiting for the next emergency call.

