Open Menu

Livestock: A Lifeline For Rural Economies, Catalyst For Poverty Alleviation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Livestock: A lifeline for rural economies, catalyst for poverty alleviation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Livestock is not just a means to keep rural kitchens running; it serves as a vital financial safety net during emergencies. In the culturally rich Sargodha division, around 67% of the rural population is directly engaged in the livestock sector. Animals are often seen as a "living cheque"—assets that can be liquidated whenever needed.

Contributing over 14% to Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), livestock holds immense potential to alleviate poverty and elevate living standards in rural areas. The country ranks fifth globally in milk production, with milk output rising from 63,698 million tonnes to 69,784 million tonnes, according to the latest Economic Survey Report.

Improving animal genetics and ensuring high-quality semen are critical to boosting milk and meat production. These steps not only enhance animal health but also generate greater income for farmers and strengthen the national economy. Presently, approximately 10 million people nationwide rear cattle, with the country housing 58.7 million large animals and 83.3 million small animals, including goats.

Sargodha district alone owns 4,611,324 large animals (buffaloes and cows), 2,882,689 small animals (goats and sheep), and 1,975,816 rural poultry. Additionally, farmers rear 919 camels. The region’s rural landscape, enriched by a supportive cultural environment, access to infrastructure, and abundant nutrition, makes it conducive to cattle farming.

Women farmers play a crucial role in the livestock sector. Their participation is essential for effective management and growth. According to Additional Director Livestock Dr. Tanveer Kalyar, the government has launched initiatives to distribute buffaloes and cows to widows, particularly those whose children attend school.

Verified by local schools, these programs have empowered widows by providing sustainable income sources.

Kosar Noureen from Shah Nikdur, Sillanwali, shared how a buffalo gifted in 2020 has become a steady source of income. She now owns a buffalo and a calf, having earned Rs. 180,000 by selling three calves. Similarly, Rauf from Farooqa expressed pride in purchasing and nurturing a small animal for Eid ul Azha, fulfilling his dream of sacrifice for the first time.

Other success stories include Nadia Bibi and Rehmat Bibi from Sobhaga, who praised the government's efforts in creating consistent economic opportunities. Naila Bibi from Noor Pur acquired animals through a partnership with an investor, while Rimsha, once a maid, now owns 26 animals thanks to her dedication to cattle rearing. Muhammad Usman, a graduate of Sargodha Institute of Cattle Farming, owns 16 animals and uses his earnings to fund his son’s education, even paying his brothers’ wedding expenses through livestock sales.

Dr. Tanveer highlighted various Livestock Department programs like calf fattening, save buffalo calf, advisory services, and distribution of free or subsidized poultry units. He emphasized that milk and meat production could soar by adopting better practices like silage and promoting Rhodes grass. He also advocated for high-genetics animals and market-driven pricing, stating, "Removing price caps on milk and meat will spur investment, leading to competition, profitability, and productivity."

To protect animal health, the Livestock Department has recently imported vaccines, ensuring proactive disease management. With continuous government support and farmer participation, the livestock sector remains a cornerstone of rural prosperity and national economic growth.

Recent Stories

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

39 seconds ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

59 seconds ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

16 minutes ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

16 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

18 minutes ago
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

32 minutes ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

46 minutes ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

46 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse w ..

Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility

56 minutes ago
 Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities wor ..

Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous