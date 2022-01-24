UrduPoint.com

Livestream Selling Empowers Pakistani Goods At China's Shopping Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Livestream selling boosted the sale of Pakistani goods in the Chinese market, and Pakistan could learn from the successful model of e-commerce in China, noted Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy in China.

According to China's leading short-form video platform Kuaishou, a livestream selling of Pakistani products featured by Badar uz Zaman during the 2022 Online Lunar Year's Shopping Festival received more than 53 million exposures, more than 2.33 million views and more than 12,000 orders.

In the livestream selling studio, Badar uz Zaman introduced Pakistani culture and food to the audience online.

He also spoke highly of the important role of livestreaming e-commerce in boosting consumption and promoting consumption upgrading in China.

" The smartphone penetration is increasing in Pakistan; there are many users that are getting the 4g connections," he told China Economic Net.

However, he added, there are a few e-commerce applications and websites working in Pakistan, so at least 10 to 15 e-commerce players from China could enter the Pakistani market.

Badar uz Zaman recommended Chinese e-commerce companies to set up warehouses and delivery systems in Pakistan. "Chinese digital payment service companies are also needed," he further said, adding that it would develop a complete eco system and Pakistani people could enjoy the convenience of e-commerce then.

As per Shu Jueting, spokesperson from MOFCOM, during the Shopping Festival, MOFCOM will be holding livestreaming events for specialty products from SCO members, so as to promote the products of their home country in the Chinese market.

Jointly organized by Chinese departments including the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the 2022 Online Lunar Year's Shopping Festival was launched on January 10, and will last for a month until February 7.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Sale Shu 4G January February Shanghai Cooperation Organization Market Commerce From Industry Million

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

2 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

2 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.