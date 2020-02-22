UrduPoint.com
LLF Kicks Off At Alhamra

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The eighth edition of the annual Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) kicked off at the Alhamra Arts Center, here on Friday.

The three-day event would culminate on Sunday (Feb 23).

On the first day of the festival apart from speeches and presentations, two books titled "Nazar ki Umang", a translation work of Salima Hashmi, and "An Illustrated Talk on The Merman and the Book of Power" were launched.

Noted Journalist Hameed Haroon and Muniza Hashmi were guests of honour on this occasion.

It may be mentioned here that Alhamra Art Centre will host various sessions with eminent writers, historians, artists and opinion makers from Pakistan and abroad, during the next two days of the event.

The event is free and open-to-the-public.

Alhamra Arts Center official sources said that this year among others, Oyinkan Braithwaite, winner of the commonwealth short story prize, will participate in the event.

Similarly novelist and poet Nitasha Kaul, who has written the "Plight of Kashmir in Modi's India," and Adrian Hayes' One Man's Climb, a book about his journey to reach the summit of K2, would also be launched in the event.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

