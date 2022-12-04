UrduPoint.com

Lloris Equals France Cap Record As World Cup Holders Face Poland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Lloris equals France cap record as World Cup holders face Poland

Doha, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Hugo Lloris wins a record-equalling 142nd cap for France as he captains the holders in their World Cup last-16 clash with Poland at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper equals the all-time record held by 1998 World Cup-winning full-back Lilian Thuram as he returns to the French line-up in one of nine changes made by coach Didier Deschamps.

Centre-back Raphael Varane and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni are the only players in the line-up who also started in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat by Tunisia when France had already secured their place in the last 16.

Kylian Mbappe is among the other players to return while Olivier Giroud will move clear of Thierry Henry as France's all-time top scorer if he scores -- the duo are currently level on 51 international goals each.

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz makes two changes to the team beaten 2-0 by Argentina in their final group game, dropping forward Karol Swiderski to strengthen his midfield.

Captain Robert Lewandowski is the lone man in attack as Jakub Kaminski and Sebastian Szymanski come into the side, with Krystian Bielik the other player to make way.

It is the first meeting of the nations at a major tournament since the 1982 World Cup, when Poland beat France in the third place play-off.

Starting line-ups: France (4-2-3-1) Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA) Poland (4-1-4-1) Wojciech Szczesny; Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski; Grzegorz Krychowiak; Jakub Kaminski, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zielinski, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Robert Lewandowski (capt) Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (POL) Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

Related Topics

Attack World France Man Doha Argentina Poland Tunisia Sunday Top Coach Tottenham Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

11 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

19 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

19 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

19 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.