UrduPoint.com

Lloyd Scores Five Goals In US Women's 9-0 Friendly Win Over Paraguay

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Lloyd scores five goals in US women's 9-0 friendly win over Paraguay

Los Angeles, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Carli Lloyd kicked off her farewell tour with a bang Thursday, scoring five goals to lead the United States to a 9-0 victory over Paraguay in a friendly international football match.

Veteran forward Lloyd, who announced in August her plans to retire, is slated to play four matches with the US women's team this autumn.

She got a starting nod on Thursday and scored twice in the first six minutes.

Lloyd added two more goals in the first half and Andi Sullivan and Lynn Williams added a goal apiece as the Americans took a 6-0 lead at halftime.

Sullivan scored her second goal early in the second half before Lloyd added her fifth of the night -- rising to head a corner kick past Paraguayan keeper Cristina Recalde.

Lloyd tied the record for goals in a match for the US women's team. Alex Morgan scored five goals against Thailand in the 2019 World Cup.

Tobin Heath came off the bench to complete the scoring for the United States in the match at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The match was the US women's first since they won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

They will play Paraguay in another friendly on Tuesday in Cincinnati and host South Korea in two friendlies in October.

Related Topics

Football World Thailand Tokyo Lead Cleveland Cincinnati Paraguay South Korea United States August October Women 2019 2020 Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 2021

52 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

9 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

9 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

8 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

9 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.