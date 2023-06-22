LMC-funded workshop on combating fake news held in Cambodia

Cambodia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A workshop on "combating fake news for journalists" in the second phase, funded by the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Special Fund, kicked off here on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day workshop, Cambodian Minister of Information Khieu Kanharith expressed his profound thanks to China for funding the workshop through the LMC Special Fund, saying that the workshop was vital to empowering journalists in combating fake news.

"The purpose of this workshop is to provide information officers and journalists with a better understanding of challenges and work involved in the fight against fake news," he said.

During the workshop, national and international experts will give presentations on information and media literacy in the context of the digital age, information verification work, and creation of a safe environment on social media networks, he added.