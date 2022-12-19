UrduPoint.com

LMC Medicinal Plant Resources Protection, Development Training Workshop Held In Cambodia

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) training workshop on medicinal plant resources protection and development technology was held in Cambodia on Monday in a hybrid format.

Organized by the China academy of Chinese Medical Sciences and lectured by traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) experts via video link, the two-day workshop was attended by some 50 Cambodian health workers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Zhao Haiyan, minister counselor of the Chinese embassy in Cambodia, said the workshop was designed to promote the protection and sustainable development of traditional medicine resources in the LMC countries.

According to the minister counselor, the workshop will help deepen cooperation in TCM among the LMC countries.

Slek Ann, a nurse at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital in Phnom Penh, said the workshop was crucial to increase capacity for Cambodian health staff in protecting and developing medicinal plant resources.

