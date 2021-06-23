Local Chinese, New Zealanders watch films to celebrate CPC centennial

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Hundreds of people gathered at the Wellington City Gallery on Tuesday to join in a documentary film screening event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

People from local Chinese communities, together with New Zealanders from all walks of life, watched a documentary film about Rewi Alley, a New Zealand-born writer, social reformer and educator who spent 60 years living and working in China, as well as a movie on China's poverty alleviation.

The film Gong Ho-Rewi Alley of China, directed by New Zealand documentary director and photographer Geoff Steven in 1979, has attracted audience's attention, who were deeply impressed by the friendship between Alley and the Chinese people.

During the event, Steven said the year 1979 marks the 30th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and also the beginning of the country's opening up to the world.