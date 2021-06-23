UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Chinese, New Zealanders Watch Films To Celebrate CPC Centennial

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Local Chinese, New Zealanders watch films to celebrate CPC centennial

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Hundreds of people gathered at the Wellington City Gallery on Tuesday to join in a documentary film screening event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

People from local Chinese communities, together with New Zealanders from all walks of life, watched a documentary film about Rewi Alley, a New Zealand-born writer, social reformer and educator who spent 60 years living and working in China, as well as a movie on China's poverty alleviation.

The film Gong Ho-Rewi Alley of China, directed by New Zealand documentary director and photographer Geoff Steven in 1979, has attracted audience's attention, who were deeply impressed by the friendship between Alley and the Chinese people.

During the event, Steven said the year 1979 marks the 30th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and also the beginning of the country's opening up to the world.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies China Wellington Event All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Zayed Charitable Foundation begins its &#039;Eid C ..

5 minutes ago

Blast in Lahore's Johar Town leaves seven people i ..

38 minutes ago

Gen-Z Musical Sensation Hasan Raheem Teases a Musi ..

55 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Organizes Workshop on Elec ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan's stance of not giving airbase is highly ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 June 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.