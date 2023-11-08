Open Menu

Local Community Empowerment Imperative For Flood Risk Mitigation: Experts

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Local community empowerment imperative for flood risk mitigation: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan with the financial support of USAID organized the significant consultation workshop on hill torrent here Wednesday.

The theme of workshop was 'Hill Torrents: Turning Risk into Opportunities'.

The relevant government departments, policymakers, the private sector, academia and, most importantly, the local communities of Daraban Zam, Tank Zam and Gomal Zam areas, of District Tank and DI Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) attended the workshop.

The event featured an enlightening panel discussion chaired by Nazim Ali, a USAID representative, focusing on the priorities of public and non-governmental sectors. This panel brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, along with representatives from NGOs, to exchange views and highlight collective priorities.

“This workshop was marked by engaging discussions, collaborative presentations, and expert insights, as community members and stakeholders gathered to address water-related issues and explore solutions in the challenging context of hill torrents,” said Dr Sarfraz Munir, Researcher, IWMI Pakistan.

“Through this consultation, our aim is to foster collaboration and engagement. We are committed to listening to and learning from your firsthand experiences, as we collectively work towards addressing and mitigating the challenges posed by changing rainfall patterns and the increasing threat of floods,” said Muhammad Nawaz, Development Specialist, USAID/Pakistan.

“By equipping these communities with the requisite resources and technical knowledge and tools for effective water management, we can transform this flood from a risk into an economic opportunity,” observed the experts.

The participants of an international workshop noted that empowering local communities to assume a central role in flood risk mitigation is paramount, given that they are the most directly affected by such events.

'The Community Listening Session' served as a platform where community members were convened to engage in a meaningful dialogue regarding their experiences and challenges while confronting with the heavy rainwater originating from the hills in the form of hill torrents. This interactive gathering provided an invaluable opportunity for community elders to share their perspectives and insights, said the participants.

This collaborative discourse facilitated the exploration of potential solutions and strategies to transform the inherent risks associated with hill torrents into constructive opportunities for the benefit of the community at large, they added.

At the end, Muhammad Nawaz, Development Specialist, USAID Pakistan, facilitated a forward-looking session, emphasizing the need to prioritize interventions as part of a comprehensive strategy to address hill torrents challenges effectively.

