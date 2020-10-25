UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Elections In Ukraine Test Zelensky's Popularity

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Local elections in Ukraine test Zelensky's popularity

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Ukrainians were voting on Sunday in local elections seen as a test for President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose popularity has suffered in the year and a half since he came unexpectedly to power.

Zelensky, a former comedian with no political experience, won a landslide victory in a 2019 presidential election promising to root out corruption and end a war with Russian-backed separatists in the east.

His newly created Servant of the People party won an outright majority in a parliament election last year, a record win in the former Soviet republic of around 40 million people.

But in the absence of tangible results, Zelensky's popularity and that of his party has been on the decline.

The vote to elect mayors, local and regional councils is not being held on the Crimea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 or in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine.

A poll published this month showed that just 17 percent of voters planned to cast ballots for the Servant of the People party.

In close second was a pro-Russian party, Opposition Platform - For Life, with 14 percent, followed by the pro-Western European Solidarity aligned with former leader Petro Poroshenko with 13 percent.

In areas of the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions that are still controlled by Kiev, only 10 percent of voters planned to vote for Zelensky's party.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine Russia Parliament Vote Donetsk Kiev Sunday 2019 Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Design Week announces inaugural MENA Grad Sh ..

25 minutes ago

QCC: 15 medical laboratories participate in profic ..

25 minutes ago

UAE is keen to enhance international cooperation t ..

40 minutes ago

Dana Gas sells onshore Egypt producing business to ..

55 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits Etihad Credit Insurance office i ..

55 minutes ago

UAE is pioneer in combatting diseases: Director of ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.