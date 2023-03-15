UrduPoint.com

Local Elections Of National Consequence Begin In Netherlands

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Local elections of national consequence begin in Netherlands

Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Local elections, which will affect the number of seats in the Dutch Senate, began in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Approximately 13.3 million voters will choose the new members of local councils who will serve for four years in 12 provinces. Voters will cast their ballots at train stations and polling centers.

The elections could have major implications for the direction of Dutch politics as they will determine the composition of the country's 12 provincial legislatures, which in turn elect the national parliament's upper house.

If there is a significant swing away from the ruling four-party center-right coalition led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, it could impact his ability to push through reforms during the remainder of his term.

The election is taking place against a backdrop of widespread dissatisfaction with Rutte's government, with anger simmering among farmers over plans to reduce nitrate pollution.

Related Topics

Election Senate Prime Minister Parliament Netherlands From Government Million

Recent Stories

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

50 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

50 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

49 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

50 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

50 minutes ago
 Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, A ..

Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, Air Defense Components - Austin

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.