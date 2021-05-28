(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-- Local government in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal has extended the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown until June 15, officials said Friday.

The decision has been taken following a fall in infections witnessed since May 16 when restrictions to "contain and combat" COVID-19 were enforced in the state.

"I would like to thank you for the COVID-19 cases having declined to some extent. People are cooperating and people are also saving themselves," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. "Thus, there has been some fall (in cases), which is a relief.

Since there's been a decline (in COVID-19 infections), we are taking some more time and extending restrictions till June 15." The number of active cases in West Bengal has fallen from 131,805 on May 16 to 117,154 on Friday morning, official data reveals.

As per the previous government announcement, the restrictions were to be in place until the evening of May 30.

On Friday morning the Federal health ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has risen to 1,331,249 and the related death toll has reached 14,975. Enditem