Local Gov'ts Shift Into Higher Gear To Block Spread Of COVID-19

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Local gov'ts shift into higher gear to block spread of COVID-19

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Local governments nationwide are shifting to a wartime-like emergency posture in the face of a recent spike in coronavirus infections.

According to officials on Monday, almost all provincial and municipal governments are mobilizing all possible measures to secure more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, expand coronavirus testing for residents and readjust their social distancing guideline levels.

In Gyeonggi Province, which has reported over 200 new daily cases in recent days, the authorities' efforts are focused on expanding hospital beds and residential treatment facilities to accommodate the growing number of confirmed cases.

In the province that surrounds Seoul, the bed utilization rate at hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 infections rose to 91.4 percent, while the number of available hospital beds dedicated to severely ill coronavirus patients has been reduced to a mere one. The number of ready-to-use beds at residential treatment centers for mild COVID-19 cases has also declined to 306, marking a utilization rate of 83.4 percent. Worse yet, the number of people waiting at home after testing positive for the virus due to the hospital bed shortage rose by 23 to 308 as of midnight Sunday.

