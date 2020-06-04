UrduPoint.com
Local Legislator Found In Unmarked Mexican Grave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Local legislator found in unmarked Mexican grave

Mexico City, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The body of a legislator from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's party was found in an unmarked grave more than a month after she was kidnapped, the president said Wednesday.

Anel Bueno, a local legislator from western Colima state, was abducted on April 29 by an armed group while taking part in a sanitization project against the coronavirus.

During his daily morning press conference, Lopez Obrador expressed his condolences to Bueno's family, adding that her body was found on Tuesday.

The president said Federal authorities were assisting the local public prosecutor in investigating the case.

Colima has not escaped Mexico's wave of violence linked to organized crime.

On Tuesday, the local public prosecutor revealed the discovery of seven bodies, assumed to be police officers that disappeared from neighboring Jalisco state.

Even the lockdown imposed over the coronavirus pandemic has not slowed down crime in Mexico.

With 3,000 murders, March was the most violent month since Lopez Obrador came to power in December 2018.

And April, the first entire month in which the lockdown was in place, fared little better with 2,950 murders.

