Locally-transmitted COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Laos

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Laos

VIENTIANE, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) APP):Local cases of COVID-19 continued to increase in Laos, with 90 new infections reported on Friday.

According to a report by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health, the country has recorded 90 new cases of COVID-19.

Among the 90 community cases, 67 were detected in the Lao capital Vientiane.

The ministry urged people to continue to be cautious, and advised them to get vaccinated, as well as to take booster shots to bolster waning immunity levels.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 212,214 with 663 deaths.

