Lock-up shares worth 51.9 bln yuan to become tradable in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Lock-up shares worth around 51.9 billion Yuan (about 7.28 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

From June 19 to June 21, nearly 5.2 billion shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait for one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated with their closing prices on June 16, the previous trading day.

Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.63 percent to 3,273.33 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.11 percent higher at 11,306.53 points