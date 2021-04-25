Lock-up shares worth 72 bln yuan to become tradable

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Lock-up shares worth about 72.47 billion Yuan (around 11.2 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses in the coming week.

From April 26 to 30, about 2.81 billion shares of 47 stocks will become tradable on the two stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait for one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.26 percent, at 3,474.17 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1 percent higher at 14,351.86 points.