Lock-up Shares Worth 76.39 Bln Yuan To Become Tradable In China

Published April 26, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Lock-up shares worth around 76.39 billion Yuan (about 11.11 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

During this period, nearly 4.14 billion shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait for one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated with their closing prices on April 21, the previous trading day.

Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.95 percent to 3,301.26 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.28 percent lower at 11,450.43 points.

