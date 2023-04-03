Lock-up shares worth about 17 bln yuan to become tradable

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING ,April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Lock-up shares worth around 17.4 billion Yuan (about 2.5 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

During this period, nearly 467 million shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait for one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated with their closing prices on March 31, the previous trading day.

Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.36 percent to 3,272.86 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.64 percent higher at 11,726.4 points.

