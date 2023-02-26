UrduPoint.com

Lock-up Shares Worth About 99.3 Bln Yuan To Become Tradable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Lock-up shares worth around 99.3 billion Yuan (about 14.4 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

During this period, nearly 7.86 billion shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait for one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated with their closing prices on Feb. 24, the previous trading day.

