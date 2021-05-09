UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockdown Extended In Delhi To Combat COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Lockdown extended in Delhi to combat COVID-19

NEW DELHI, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) --:The lockdown in India's capital city Delhi has been extended for yet another week, till May 17, in a bid to curb the rising COVID-19 graph.

This would be the fourth consecutive week when Delhi will observe the weekend. The third week of lockdown ended on Sunday. This fourth week of lockdown will be stricter than the previous ones.

Metro services will be stopped and weddings would be prohibited in public places. Weddings will be permitted only at homes or courts with no more than 20 guests.

Movement for wedding guests shall be allowed with the production of marriage invitation card. No sound system, celebrations, catering of food will be allowed for the marriage ceremonies, said an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Announcing the stringent curbs through a video message, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated the decision was taken in order to curb the pandemic spread.

"Although, the cases have come down and the positivity rate has reduced from 35 percent on April 26 to around 23 percent now, strictness is needed," added the CM.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 13,336 new cases were registered in Delhi, down from over 20,000 recently. Besides, 273 deaths took place in the past 24 hours, down from over 400 till recently.

So far, Delhi has seen 1,323,567 COVID-19 cases and 19,344 deaths. At present there are 86,232 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted: "In the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Government of Delhi, on extension of lockdown in Delhi for the containment of OVID-19, the Delhi Metro services on all its lines shall also remain suspended for passenger/essential services from May 10 till 05:00 hours of May 17."

Related Topics

India Delhi Chief Minister Metro Marriage April May Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.