Lockdown movie strikes eerie note at German virtual film festival

Frankfurt am Main, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Emptied streets below Frankfurt's towering skyscrapers, people desperate for human contact after endless video calls and lockdown enforcement mark one of the winners at this year's Lichter film festival in Germany's financial capital.

Last week's regional feature film winner "Live" isn't an up-to-the-minute documentary, but a near-future thought experiment that brewed for years in the head of director and screenwriter Lisa Charlotte Friederich.

Since the virus began taking over headlines and sweeping aside public life, "we've had to get used to the idea that we've made a film that's very similar to what we're all experiencing now," Friederich tells AFP.

The movie was in fact inspired years earlier by the wave of deadly terror attacks that swept Europe in 2015-16, from Paris to Brussels and Bavaria.

Friederich and her crew imagine a world where an oppressive government has locked down all gatherings of people to minimise risk from an ideologically nebulous threat.

"For those of us who live in relative security, there's a relationship" between dangers like terror and the virus, she explains.

Both "show us how fragile, how interconnected our world is... we have to think about how we lived before and how we will live in future."