SYDNEY, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:As Sydney, the capital city of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), entered the 12th week of its COVID-19 lockdown, there are a few small indications that life is gradually returning to normal for its weary citizens.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian outlined some new initiatives in the battle against the virus.

Among the new measures was a home quarantine trial to enable 175 fully vaccinated returned travellers to be quarantined at home rather than staying in a hotel.

The trial is expected to begin in the next few weeks as NSW moves towards opening its borders for international travel.

Berejiklian said the border opening would be considered once 80 percent of eligible people in NSW are fully vaccinated.

"That's Aussies returning home through Sydney airport but also our citizens having the opportunity to go overseas when previously they weren't able to," she said.

The decision came as the state recorded 1,284 new locally acquired cases and 12 more deaths on Friday, which have generally been lower than the numbers earlier this month.